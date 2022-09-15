E&G Advisors LP Sells 7,123 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.90. 6,016,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,168. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

