E&G Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.98. 12,917,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,063. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.62 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

