Electroneum (ETN) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.98 million and approximately $110,017.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,489,519 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

