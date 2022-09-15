Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Elementis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $1.38 on Thursday. Elementis has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Articles

