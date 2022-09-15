Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.48. 91,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,551. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
