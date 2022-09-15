Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have commented on ELROF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

Shares of ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

