ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,883.00

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $26,555.61 and approximately $8,883.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00077315 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.