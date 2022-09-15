Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the August 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Embark Technology Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of EMBK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Transactions at Embark Technology
In related news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,192,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,369.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Embark Technology
Embark Technology Company Profile
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.