Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the August 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Embark Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMBK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Embark Technology

In related news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,192,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,369.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embark Technology by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.