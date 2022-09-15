Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Down 94.2% in August

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBKW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

