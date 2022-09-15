Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 253648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$169.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a current ratio of 37.97, a quick ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,023,080.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

