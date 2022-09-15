Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Shares Down 4.2%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Emles Luxury Goods ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emles Luxury Goods ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) by 459.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Luxury Goods ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.