Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $23.40 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

