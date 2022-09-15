Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Up 1.3%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 1,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Engine Gaming and Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.

About Engine Gaming and Media

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

