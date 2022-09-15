Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Sells $73,500.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 9,234,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,075. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

