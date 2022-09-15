Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Sells $73,500.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 9,234,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,075. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

