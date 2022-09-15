Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Lowered by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Entergy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.