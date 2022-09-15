Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. 2,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTFU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,332,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,450,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,541,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,942,000.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

