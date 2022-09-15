Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 3,728 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,822,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. 3,578,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

