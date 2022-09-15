Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,643,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

