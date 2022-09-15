Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 10.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $98.90. 6,016,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

