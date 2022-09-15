Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VUG stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.67. 1,215,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

