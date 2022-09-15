Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34. 7,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 602,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Erasca Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

