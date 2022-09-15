Eric A. Koch Purchases 795 Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Koch bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,090.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSVB stock remained flat at $13.70 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

