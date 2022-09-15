Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

GMBLW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

