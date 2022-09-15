ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Down 4%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

