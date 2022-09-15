Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,424. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $3,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

