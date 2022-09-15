Evercore ISI Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $54.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

KR stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.