Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.
Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 2.2 %
EPM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $267.57 million, a P/E ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.27.
Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
