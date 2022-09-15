Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 780,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,139,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,248,000 after acquiring an additional 324,138 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 752,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 373,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.