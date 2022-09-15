Exohood (EXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Exohood (EXO) traded up 292.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Exohood coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Exohood has traded 1,898% higher against the US dollar. Exohood has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $60,462.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.32 or 0.07892192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00190700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00296001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00738186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00596988 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Exohood Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto.

Exohood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exohood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

