Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $13.93. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,514,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

