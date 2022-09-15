Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $13.93. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 717 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Expro Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $281,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,514,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.