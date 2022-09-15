FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of FalconStor Software stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.90.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

About FalconStor Software

(Get Rating)

See Also

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.