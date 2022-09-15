FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FalconStor Software Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of FalconStor Software stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.90.
About FalconStor Software
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FalconStor Software (FALC)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.