Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.01. 113,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,394,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Farfetch by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.