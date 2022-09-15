Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
Shares of FPI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 464,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,298. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.