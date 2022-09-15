Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 464,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,298. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.