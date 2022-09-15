FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 45.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $99,582,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 214.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 103,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $17,300,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.