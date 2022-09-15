FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.35.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FDX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.87. 1,375,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average is $218.52. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

