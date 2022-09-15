Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 3,907 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,324. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

