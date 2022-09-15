Financial Review: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Lottery.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 2.72 $2.96 million $0.38 26.34 Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.23 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Where Food Comes From and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lottery.com has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,677.07%. Given Lottery.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 9.77% 17.11% 11.42% Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Lottery.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

