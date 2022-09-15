Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.8% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.