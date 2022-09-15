First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

