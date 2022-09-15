First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys 240 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. 393,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $132.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

