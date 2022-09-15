First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys 240 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.