First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $1.15 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $13.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.03. 259,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,227. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

