First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 1,538 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.34. 25,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.