First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 173,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.