First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

