First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 53,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $187.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,227. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

