First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 5,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

First National Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.10%.

First National Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First National by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

