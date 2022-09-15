First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.
First Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %
First Pacific stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.26.
About First Pacific
