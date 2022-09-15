First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

First Pacific stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.26.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

