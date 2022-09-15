First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $148.02. 20,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

