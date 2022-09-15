First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $80,772.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00.

On Friday, July 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00.

First Solar Stock Down 2.8 %

FSLR stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,712. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.74.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.