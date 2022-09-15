First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.74.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,886. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.